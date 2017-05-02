Pedestrian struck by vehicle, dies at hospital

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Watson Boulevard and later died of his injuries at a hospital.
Wallace Lawson, 53, stepped in the roadway and into the path of sports utility vehicle about midnight Monday, according to a Warner Robins police news release.
According to the preliminary investigation, a 2004 Kia Sorento driven by a 27-year-old Warner Robins woman was traveling west on Watson Boulevard in the right lane of traffic approaching Knodishall Drive when Lawson entered her path of travel.
Lawson was wearing dark clothing when he crossed the roadway from south to north, the release said. There are no street lights at that section of the roadway, and he was outside of a crosswalk section.
He was taken to the Houston Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.
The Warner Robins Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
