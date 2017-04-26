Man denies posting nude photos of a former girlfriend on Craigslist

A Kathleen man is accused of posting an ad on Craigslist that featured nude photos of a former girlfriend and listing her telephone number for sexual encounters.
Vince Nco Pvel, 49, has been charged with six counts each of distributing material depicting nudity, electronic transmission of sexually explicit photos and distributing obscene material. He is also charged with five counts of stalking. The distribution of material charge is a felony.
Pvel is free on a $5,900 conditional bond that prohibits any contact with the woman, including through social media postings or other contact through the internet.
Reached by telephone Wednesday, Pvel denied all the allegations against him and said the woman is not telling the truth.
According to an arrest warrant, Pvel got mad at her when she told him she wasn’t interested in getting back together with him.
Pvel allegedly posted the ad multiple times from March 31 to Monday in the casual encounters section of the classified advertisements website and listed the woman’s telephone number. The woman found out about the ad — which has since been disabled — after she started getting calls from random men propositioning her for sex, according to the warrant.
One of the photos used in the ad was taken of the victim while she was sleeping, and the other in a bathroom after she had taken a bath.
She had asked Pvel to destroy the photos and never gave him permission to use the photos, according to the warrant.
“We ended a long time ago, ... and there’s no way, there’s no way, ain’t nothing like that going on,” Pvel said of the allegations against him. “I’m in Georgia. There’s 47 women to one man. I don’t care if I’m not with her. ... She’s lying.”
Pvel made several allegations against the woman. But Houston County sheriff’s Lt. Dave Carrick said he does not think they are founded.
Carrick said he’s got the evidence to back up the charges in a case that he said stems from “a former relationship gone south.”
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments