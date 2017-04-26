Houston sheriff’s deputy forced to shoot the dog he handles

A Houston County sheriff’s deputy was forced to shoot and kill the K-9 he handles after the dog attacked him, the sheriff says.
Sgt. Slate Simon was attacked by the dog Tueday afternoon while helping the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office on a manhunt, Houston County Sheriff Cullen Talton said.
The dog was returning after it had been let loose in the search when it suddenly grabbed onto Simon’s leg and would not let go.
“When the dog got back, he turned on Slate,” Talton said. “He grabbed onto the calf of his leg and tore his leg up pretty bad.
“Bit him all the way down to the bone, and the only way he could get him loose was he had to shoot the dog,” Talton said.
Simon was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, and was released Tuesday night. He is at home recuperating, Talton said.
Simon has been partnered with the dog for more than a year, and the dog stayed with Simon at his home.
“That’s hurting him worse than anything else right now,” Talton said of Simon having to shoot the dog.
The dog’s body is expected to be examined for signs of illness, including rabies. However, the dog was up to date on all of its shots, including rabies, Talton said.
