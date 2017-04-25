Books come cheap at annual sale

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:40 Little Richard's childhood home in Macon moved in 90 seconds. Pause 3:04 Raw Video: Cops catch alleged gunman after Macon shooting 2:09 Little Richard's Pleasant Hill takes "hold of its destiny" 3:04 'She turned my baby into an infant in a fraction of seconds,' mom says of son's shooter 4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs' 1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver 2:18 Deputy wrestles alligator back into the swamp 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry 2:19 BodyCam: Wrestling alligator back to wild Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The Houston County Friends of the Library Old Book Sale at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter on Thursday through Saturday will feature approximately 90,000 books, including many classic volumes. Wayne Crenshaw The Telegraph