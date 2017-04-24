Houston & Peach

April 24, 2017 2:58 PM

Traffic delays expected at a major Warner Robins intersection

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

Traffic delays are expected Tuesday and Wednesday at a major intersection in Warner Robins.

The northbound right turn lane on Moody Road for motorists to head east onto Russell Parkway is expected to be closed both days from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Motorists will still be able to turn right at the intersection but should expect delays, according to a Warner Robins police Facebook post.

The northbound right turn lane is being closed for road construction.

Northbound traffic turning east onto Russell Parkway likely will be backed up, and motorists may want to consider an alternate route.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

