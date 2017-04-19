Houston County grand jury indictments include a stabbing & a shooting

A Macon man accused of stabbing another man during an argument Jan. 29 has been indicted by a Houston County grand jury.
Bobby Lee McGhee, 55, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault in the Sunday afternoon incident at a Memorial Terrace apartment in Warner Robins.
John Jackson, 45, was stabbed three times in the shoulder area and twice in the back, according to an arrest warrant.
Jackson was treated at the Medical Center, Navicent Health for his serious injuries.
McGhee is free on a $1,000 bond pending trial.
Also indicted Tuesday was Lovell Marie Humes, 32, of Warner Robins, on charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.
Humes is accused of shooting Lee Ann Carroll in the upper right leg during a Dec. 11 incident at Humes’ Woodfield Drive residence, according to an arrest warrant. The .40 caliber handgun was recovered at the residence.
Humes is free on a $1,000 bond pending trial.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
