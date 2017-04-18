Houston opposes Perry rezoning request

The Houston County Commission on Tuesday voiced opposition to a request to rezone a tract for the development of a dense subdivision and a commercial area.
The city of Perry is considering annexation of 107 acres at the corner of Sandefur Road and Danny Carpenter Drive. The owner, Ski Development, is asking that 105 acres be rezoned from single family residential to two-family residential, which would allow for a subdivision with smaller lot sizes.
The developer also wants to rezone 2 acres of the tract to general commercial. Documents indicate the plans include a day care center as well as other possible businesses.
The commissioners voted unanimously to not concur with the rezoning.
“The proposed change is not compatible with the area,” said Commissioner Larry Thomson, who made the motion to not concur.
Commission Chairman Tommy Stalnaker explained that the county has no say in the annexation, which the city can do because the property connects with the current city limits. The vote was against the rezoning.
Stalnaker said the vote means that even if the Perry City Council approves the annexation and rezoning, it would have to enter into negotiations with the county to address the concerns about the rezoning.
There did not seem to be any room for compromise. Stalnaker said the county is opposed to both the two-family residential rezoning and any type of commercial rezoning.
With opposition from residents of the area, the Perry Planning Commission has already voted to recommend denial of the request. It is now up to the City Council to decide.
There was no public hearing on the issue at the commission meeting, but at the end of it three residents voiced their opposition to the developer’s request and thanked the commissioners for their vote. Roland Berry, who lives near the property, said the development would disrupt the quiet, country setting of the area.
“You did the right thing by non-concurring and I hope we can carry this through to Perry,” Berry said. “I do oppose all parts of that application.”
A public hearing on the rezoning is schedule for 6 p.m. May 2 at the regular City Council meeting at Perry City Hall.
