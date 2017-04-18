After entertaining for decades, he exited the stage Tuesday

The Warner Robins Little Theater lost one of its longtime stalwarts Tuesday.
Fred Hardin, who directed and acted in plays at the theater since the 1970s, died after a battle with pneumonia and pulmonary fibrosis, said Tyler Bryant, who wrote and directed a play in December in which Hardin portrayed Santa Claus. It was his last production.
Bryant said Hardin had been involved in some way or another with just about every production at the theater since he first became involved with it in the 1970s. Hardin was a teacher at a school at Robins Air Force Base, then after he retired was a frequent substitute in the Houston County school system, often teaching theater classes.
“He would bleed and sweat theater,” Bryant said. “He was so excited to tell people about theater.”
He had been listed as producer and director in the theater’s upcoming production of “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.” Bryant said Hardin has been out for a month due to his illness, so it was known he wouldn’t be involved and his death will not impact the production. The opening date is April 28.
