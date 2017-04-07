Houston jury awards more than $20.5 million in damages against pharmaceutical company

A Houston County jury has awarded more than $20.5 million in damages against a pharmaceutical company.
The award of $17.5 million in punitive damages and more than $3 million in compensatory damages to retired kindergarten school teacher Ann Pope and her husband comes after an eight-day trial in State Court. The trial ended earlier this week.
The jury sided with Pope’s claim that Akorn Inc. failed to include in its prescription warning labeling that a drug - methylene blue - that it manufactures would react adversely with another drug - effexor - that she was already taking.
Pope alleged she was given methylene blue during a surgery Sept. 11, 2013 at Perry Hospital and suffers from permanent cognitive injuries from the effects from the interaction of the drugs.
“Following the surgery, Mrs. Pope awoke highly agitated with seizures and labile vital signs, and was diagnosed with serotonin syndrome caused by the combination of methylene blue and effexor,” according to a pre-trial order.
“This serotonin syndrome caused Mrs. Pope to suffer a coma, a lengthy hospitalization, transfer to the Emory Healthcare Neuro Intensive Care Unit in Atlanta, extensive medical treatment including heavy benzodiazepine therapy, narcotic drug therapy, mechanical ventilation, hospital bed restraints, physical therapy, speech therapy, and permanent cognitive and other injuries.”
Judge Jason Ashford said the $20.5 million is the highest civil award granted in Houston County State Court in at least the past 30 years.
