Penny gives reason for resignation

The resignation of the 21st Century Partnership Executive Director Dan Penny was entirely his decision, a partnership official said Tuesday.
Rob Brooks, who chairs the group’s board of directors, said Penny informed him that he was resigning in order to spend more time with his family.
“We are disappointed he is leaving,” Brooks said. “He did a great job for us.”
Penny confirmed his resignation Sunday but declined to say anything further until the partnership made an announcement about it. When asked about Brooks’ comment Tuesday Penny said he did make the decision because of his family.
The partnership, financially supported by local businesses and governments, advocates for Robins Air Force Base with the aim of protecting and growing jobs.
Both Brooks and Penny were at the State of the Base Luncheon on Tuesday and spoke to The Telegraph about the resignation.
After the previous two directors served less than two years, Brooks said he had high hopes Penny would be there longer. But he noted that Penny was under no contract to work any period of time.
Brooks said a search for a new director will be held, but it probably won’t start immediately. As the group has done when the previous two directors resigned, Brooks said the partnership will take some time to review its mission and determine what qualifications it wants.
He said the board is in discussions about a possible interim director and he expects an announcement soon. The job was vacant for seven months when Penny was hired.
While Brooks said he remains hopeful to get someone in the job for a longer period of time, he noted that people who have held the position have been highly qualified.
“We are hiring folks with a ton of experience,” he said. “We’ve had some great people in there.”
