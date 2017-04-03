Woman steals more than $4K in jewelry from Warner Robins store, tips sought

Macon Regional Crimestoppers is asking for tipsters to help identify a woman accused of using a fraudulent credit card to buy more than $4,000 worth of jewelry at a Warner Robins business last week.
The woman’s image was captured on store surveillance at Fred Meyer Jewelers on March 28, according to a Monday morning Facebook post by Crimestoppers.
Anyone with information about the identity of this person or the theft is urged to call Warner Robins Police Detective Carder Gravitt at 478-302-5380 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
