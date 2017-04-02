Penny resigns as head of 21st Century Partnership

Once again the 21st Century Partnership is looking for a leader.
After less than a year on the job Dan Penny has resigned as executive director of the organization, which works to protect and grow jobs at Robins Air Force Base.
Penny confirmed Sunday that he has resigned, but declined to say anything further. Rob Brooks, chairman of the board of directors, could not immediately be reached for comment.
Penny was hired July 27 after the job had been vacant for seven months. His predecessors, retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Robert McMahon and retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Charles Stenner, each served less than two years.
Although Penny, a retired Air Force colonel, did not have the rank of Stenner and McMahon he brought extensive experience in the civilian side of the military. Penny, a C-130 navigator in the Air Force, worked for 18 years for Lockheed Martin as a liaison with Air Force Special Operations, which uses the C-130.
The 21st Century Partnership is a non-profit organization of business and government leaders that advocates for Robins Air Force Base.
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
Comments