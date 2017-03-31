Slow down on Ga. 96 in Houston County; sheriff’s deputies working traffic enforcement

Motorists traveling a three-mile stretch on Ga. 96 in Houston County should take take heed.
The Houston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Division announced Friday on Facebook that deputies will be conducting traffic enforcement on Ga. 96 between Peach Blossom Road and Danny Carpenter Drive.
Deputies will be watching for speeders, those violating traffic lights and those who are distracted while driving, according to the post.
“Please drive carefully and wear your seat belt,” the post advises.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments