They came from 22 nations to look us over

Representatives of 22 nations toured Middle Georgia on Thursday.
The tour was given to diplomats working at foreign consulates in Georgia. Stops included Lane Packing in Peach County, Sandler Nonwoven in Perry, the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins, and Middle Georgia State University in Macon, as well as a visit to the Cherry Blossom Festival.
The tour is an annual event put on by the Georgia Department of Economic Development to help foreign diplomats learn more about the state. The tour targets a different region each year and this year Middle Georgia is the focus.
One of those diplomats is actually a Warner Robins native. Bruce Allen is head of the Consulate of the Principality of Liechtenstein in Macon. Although he is a U.S. citizen, Allen represents the interests of Liechtenstein throughout 13 states in the Southeast.
While some of the consulate representatives, such as Allen, are U.S. citizens working for those countries, others are foreigners working as diplomats in the U.S., Allen said. They typically are here for only about three years, he said.
“A lot of the consuls and consul generals who work in Atlanta often don’t get out to see the rest of the state,” he said. “This way they understand the other opportunities that are available for economic development and the businesses of their country to come to Georgia.”
While an embassy is typically in a national capital to maintain diplomatic relations between two countries, Allen said consulates are located in other cities to assist citizens of the countries they represent with such issues as lost passports. Allen also acts as a public relations representative for Liechtenstein.
Angie Gheesling, executive director of the Houston County Development Authority, told the group some things about the community while they had lunch at the museum. She said there is more to Houston County than they can see in one day.
“I hope you will come back and see us and look at all of the other great assets we have to showcase here,” she said. “We have three cities, all with very unique personalities.”
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
Comments