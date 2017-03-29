Girlfriend charged in stabbing; couple has ‘a history of domestic trouble’

A woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend this past weekend at their Woodland Trail residence.
Jaquinnia Robinson Howard was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, jail records show.
Bond was set at $7,500.
Miguel Antwon Mosley, 28, suffered a collapsed lung in the Sunday morning incident at the couple’s residence in an unincorporated area of Houston County near Warner Robins, according to a sheriff’s incident report.
The incident was initially reported to authorities as a possible shooting.
A sheriff’s deputy was dispatched about 9:30 a.m. Sunday to Houston Medical Center in reference to a possible shooting. Also, 911 reported a call coming from Mosley’s phone of a man saying that he’d been shot and needed help, the report said.
At the hospital, Mosley, who was actually stabbed, told the deputy he did not remember what had happened.
Howard told the deputy she had no idea how Mosley was stabbed, according to the report.
“We recovered some evidence there, and the course of the investigation led to charges against her,” said Houston County sheriff’s Capt. Jon Holland. “I think they just had some kind of domestic altercation that led up to her stabbing him.”
Houston County sheriff’s Lt. Dave Carrick said the knife was recovered in the car that Howard drove Mosley to the hospital in.
“I think it was a domestic thing ... I don’t think he wanted to get her in trouble,” Carrick said. “They have a history of domestic trouble.”
In July, Mosley was charged in an incident at the couple’s former residence on Napier Avenue in which he’s accused of assaulting Howard with his hands and holding her against her will, according to Houston County Superior Court records. That case is pending.
Mosley was in stable condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was later taken by ambulance, Carrick said.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
