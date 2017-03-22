Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Warner Robins in stable condition

A pedestrian struck by a vehicle at Watson Boulevard and North Davis Drive was in stable condition Wednesday.
Maria Medina-Aguilar, 41, of Warner Robins, was attempting to cross North Davis Drive in a marked crosswalk about 11 a.m. Tuesday when she was struck by a 1994 Mercury Villager passenger van, according to a Warner Robins police news release emailed Wednesday to The Telegraph.
However, the solid, red hand of the crosswalk signal indicating, “Do Not Cross,” was showing, the release said.
Also, the 19-year-old driver of the van, who was turning left onto North Davis Drive, had a green traffic arrow to turn, according to the release.
Medina-Aguilar was taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health, where she was listed in stable condition, a hospital spokeswoman said Wednesday.
Also, Medina-Aguilar was alert and talking before she was taken to the hospital, the release said.
The Warner Robins Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the accident.
