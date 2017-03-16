Woman charged in Warner Robins killing more than 40 years later

An arrest has been made in a decades-old killing in Warner Robins, police announced Thursday.
Mary Jane Stewart, 59, was arrested in San Antonio, Texas, on a charge of felony murder in the slaying of Cheryl White on Nov. 12, 1975, according to a Warner Robins police news release.
White was 16 when she was found stabbed to death by police about 1:11 a.m. at 112 Crestview Drive. White and Stewart, who was 18 at the time, knew each other, the release said.
The arrest was made by the Warner Robins Police Department, with the help of the San Antonio Police Department.
Stewart is expected to be extradited to Warner Robins.
Comments