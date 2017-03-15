Georgia Air National Guard constructs trail at Wellston Park

Civil engineers for the Georgia Air National Guard stationed at Robins Air Force Base have been busy.
Members of the 116th Civil Engineer Squadron have been clearing a 20 foot wide, 1.5 mile trail through a 5-acre area of Wellston Park now under development.
The guard also provided the equipment to construct the trail, part of Innovative Readiness Training.
Brig. Gen. Jesse Simmons Jr., commander of the Georgia Air National Guard, said such training is normally reserved for large, national-scale projects.
“To be able to do it with and for the cities our bases are in is really something special,” Simmons said.
Mayor Randy Toms was delighted to not only have the guard’s involvement but to have its commander on site Wednesday.
“Having them be part of something that’s going to last longer than any of us is going to last, just adds that little bit of extra to our relationship with our military families and our military personnel and just the love we have for them and the respect we have for them,” Toms said.
A ribbon cutting for Wellston Park is expected in early June. The 37-acre park will include a dog park and a three acre open lawn area and gazebo.
Also, a ribbon cutting was held Wednesday for the city’s other new park, Walker’s Pond located near the southeast intersection of Green Street and North Houston Road.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
