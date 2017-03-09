Houston & Peach

Man shot dead in Warner Robins

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

A man was shot dead in Warner Robins early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to a home in the 500 block of Third Street at about 12:48 a.m. regarding a shooting, according to a Warner Robins Police Department release.

Edward McKellar, 43, suffered a gunshot to the head and was pronounced dead.

The shooter has been identified and is cooperating with police, the release stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Justin Clark at 478-302-5378 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

