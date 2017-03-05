Perry pastor’s Facebook post warned of trouble at Jus One More

A lot of people may be taking notice if the Rev. Justin Gaston makes anymore Facebook posts warning of danger.
On Feb. 22, a week before two men were shot dead at Jus One More bar in Warner Robins, the Perry pastor wrote this post:
“I dreamed of a heavy police presence at the bar Just one more. I don't post this to put fear in you, but I do know that God loves us enough to make known to us in advance the evil schemes of Satan. Be wise and be safe. The fathers cares about your protection!”
The post does not indicate that it has been edited and Gaston said in a telephone interview it’s still exactly as he wrote it that morning.
He said he often records his dreams in a journal but that was the first time he had posted one on Facebook. He doesn’t claim any powers to forecast the future but he does believe God moved him to post about the dream to warn people to stay away from the bar.
He was shocked when he heard what happened.
“My heart just dropped out of sadness that a double homicide had happened in Warner Robins,” he said.
Gaston is pastor at The Bridge Church, a two-month-old Perry church with about 80 members. He said he has gotten well over 100 Facebook friend requests since word of his post began to circulate after the shooting.
He has turned his attention to taking action. He had planned Sunday to have an event in Warner Robins encouraging people to turn in stolen or illegal guns, but he has postponed it. Gaston said he is coordinating with the Warner Robins Police Department to make sure the event is done legally but a new date for it has not been set.
He said if only one gun is turned in it would be worthwhile to him.
“We can’t sit back any longer and just watch people die,” he said.
He has also made pleas on his Facebook page for people who were at the bar to come forward with information. No one has been arrested in the shooting.
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
Comments