Robins had $2.86 billion economic impact in 2016

Robins Air Force Base pumped $2.86 billion into Georgia in 2016, according to the base’s annual economic impact statement.
The impact marked a 4-percent increase from the previous year. The statement covers the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30.
It stated that 21,462 people are employed at the base. That includes 15,899 civilians and 5,563 military personnel. The military personnel include 3,156 active duty personnel and 2,407 non-active duty reserves. The total payroll is $1.3 billion.
The economic impact statement released last year put total employment at 21,864. The drop-off appears to be largely due to the loss of the Marine helicopter unit that relocated from Robins last summer. The previous economic impact statement had total military personnel on base at 5,953, and the Marine unit employed about 300 active duty and reserve personnel.
Of the civilians employed at the base, 13,313 are in appropriated fund jobs. Those are the positions funded through Congress and are the long-term, career positions on base. The other civilian employee positions include 1,910 contract civilians, 482 non-appropriated fund employees, 163 base exchange employees and 31 private business employees.
The base awarded $6.7 billion in contracts last year. That number is larger than the economic impact because the base awards many contracts that are Air Force wide and do not necessarily impact the state. However, the base awarded $490 million in contracts to Georgia companies, with $290 million of that going to ones in Houston County.
Boeing is the largest contractor on base at $1.8 billion awarded in 2016, followed by Northrop Grumman at $1 billion and Lockheed Martin at $858 million.
