Teen hit by a car in Warner Robins

A 13-year-old boy reportedly fell out of a car and into the roadway where he was struck by another vehicle Monday afternoon at a busy Warner Robins intersection.
According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, the teen was not wearing a seat belt when he was riding in the car as it turned from the westbound lanes of Watson Boulevard onto South Houston Lake Road. The momentum pushed him toward the door, which gave way.
The teen had head and leg injuries, but was conscious and alert when police arrived after the 1 p.m., the news release said.
He was taken to a Macon hospital for treatment.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments