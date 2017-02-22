Robins airman gets life for murder of fiancee, unborn child

A Robins Air Force Base airman was sentenced to life Wednesday for the premeditated murder of his pregnant fiancee and her unborn daughter.
Charles Amos Wilson III, 30, a support member of the 461st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, will not be eligible for parole, according to statement released by the public affair’s office at the base.
A three-fourths majority of a military court-martial panel of 13 officers and enlisted personnel rendered the life-without-parole sentence.
The sentenced also included a reduction in rank, forfeiture of all pay and allowances and a dishonorable discharge.
"The Air Force has great confidence in our military justice system which holds members accountable for their actions and provides a fair and efficient process for the just resolution of cases,” the release said.
“Wilson's crimes are an extreme departure from the high standards the Air Force sets for its people, and he is not representative of the exceptional airmen serving and defending our nation."
Aug. 29, 2013, 30-year-old Tameda Ferguson was killed in her Dawson home. She was 8 and 1/2-months pregnant.
Her brother Clifton Ferguson testified that he confronted Wilson inside the home that Ferguson shared with his sister on the early morning she was killed. He fired repeatedly at Wilson as he fled the scene in a vehicle.
The motive was $1 million in insurance money.
The weeks-long court-martial was held in the Houston County Courthouse.
The military trial was the third court-martial proceeding against Wilson.
In the first, a military jury found Wilson not guilty June 2 of felony murder and aggravated arson in the death of his friend, Demetrius Hardy, in an alleged insurance fraud scheme.
The jury also found Wilson not guilty of conspiracy, burning with intent to defraud and obstruction of justice.
In the second court-martial proceeding, jurors convicted Wilson on June 10 of striking retired Tech. Sgt. Denise Forrest after he became angry in an argument over a phone. He and Forrest were dating at the time of the July 20, 2012, incident.
Wilson was sentenced to six months of confinement and a reduction in rank from senior airman. He received credit for time served pending trial.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
