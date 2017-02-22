What you need to know about hydrant testing next week

Starting March 1, Warner Robins firefighters will be testing fire hydrants throughout the city.
Firefighters check the hydrants annually to make sure they have proper water pressure and work properly.
Flowing of hydrants will likely cause stirring of sediment in water lines, according to a Warner Robins fire news release.
Residents are advised to allow water to run for several minutes if dirty or cloudy water is seen from faucets. Doing so should eventually clear the line, the release said.
Also, residents are advised to wait several hours after testing in their neighborhood, to or run an empty wash cycle, before doing laundry. Otherwise, the sediment could stain clothing and other items washed, according to the release.
Firefighters generally paint hydrants on presidential election years. Only new hydrants that have been installed since last spring will be painted this year, Jennifer Powell, public information officer for Warner Robins fire, said in an email.
Residents with questions should contact the fire department at 478-293-1020.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
