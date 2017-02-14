Coast Guard suspends search for Warner Robins man who went into water from 11th deck of cruise ship

A 24-year-old Warner Robins man on a cruise ship with his wife went overboard near the Bahamas early Monday morning.
After hours of searching, the U.S. Coast Guard suspended its efforts to find him at 8:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Coast Guard.
Kevin Wellons was reported missing by his wife about 8:30 a.m. after the Carnival Elation ship docked in Nassau, Bahamas, the Coast Guard said.
Surveillance video on the ship showed Wellons “going overboard from the 11th deck,” about 15 miles southwest of Abaco, Bahamas, the news release from the Coast Guard said.
Local news outlets in the Jacksonville, Florida, area, where the ship set sail Saturday, report that authorities believe Wellons went into the water about six hours before his wife reported him missing.
Watch standers with the Coast Guard got word that Wellons was missing about 11 a.m., the Coast Guard said.
Helicopter and airplane crews searched for Wellons on Tuesday and Bahamian authorities also were notified, Carnival Cruises said in an emailed statement to The Telegraph.
“Carnival’s CareTeam is providing support to the missing guest’s family,” the email said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this very difficult time.”
