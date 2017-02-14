Warner Robins man falls from cruise ship, U.S. Coast Guard searching

A 24-year-old Warner Robins man on a cruise ship with his wife fell overboard near the Bahamas early Monday morning and the U.S. Coast Guard is searching for him.
Kevin Wellons was reported missing by his wife about 8:30 a.m. after the Carnival Elation ship docked in Nassau, Bahamas, the coast guard said.
#BreakingNews Missing from the Carnival Elation cruise ship is Kevin Wellons, 24, from Warner Robins, GA.— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 14, 2017
Surveillance video on the ship showed Wellons “going overboard from the 11th deck,” about 15 miles southwest of Abaco, Bahamas, the news release from the coast guardsaid.
Local news outlets in the Jacksonville, Florida area, where the ship set sail Saturday, report that authorities believe Wellons fell off the ship about six hours before his wife reported him missing.
WTLV-TV reports the couple was on a five-day cruise.
Watch standers with the coast guard got word that Wellons was missing about 11 a.m., the coast guard said.
Helicopter and airplane crews were still searching for Wellons as of noon Monday.
#Happening now @USCG searching for 24 YOM near Bahamas reportedly seen going overboard from C/S Monday. Read more at https://t.co/F2TntelyrV— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 14, 2017
For more on this story, return to Macon.com and read Wednesday’s Telegraph.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments