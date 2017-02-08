Bonaire man indicted in 4-vehicle crash in which woman seriously hurt

A Houston County grand jury has indicted one of the drivers in a four-vehicle crash in which a woman was seriously injured March 27.
James Edward Mitchell, 52, of Bonaire, was indicted earlier this week on three counts of serious injury by vehicle.
He was also indicted on one count each of driving under the influence-less safe of cocaine, driving under the influence-less safe of the combined influence of cocaine and alcohol, driving too fast for conditions and reckless driving.
Phyllis Burns suffered broken legs, a broken pelvis and cracked ribs in the 3:30 p.m. crash on Moody Road at Creekside Drive that Sunday afternoon. She was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, after the wreck.
Mitchell was also taken to the same hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, according to Warner Robins police.
The driver of an F-150 truck hydroplaned while traveling on Moody Road and crossed into oncoming traffic, police said. Mitchell was identified as the driver of the pickup in the indictment.
Mitchell’s truck struck a Chevy Tahoe, then a 1995 Honda Accord and a Chevy Cobalt, which were all traveling northbound, police said.
Burns was the driver of the Honda. The other two drivers were checked out at the scene and released.
Telegraph archives were used in this report.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
