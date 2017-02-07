6-year-old may have been playing with gun that killed him

A 6-year-old shot in his apartment Monday night may have been playing with the gun that killed him, police said.
Fort Valley police Capt. Jerrell Smith said the gun belonged to the mom, who used it for protection.
Two siblings, ages 10 and 13, were also in the Indian Oaks apartment when Fiya Hollis was shot just before 8 p.m. Fiya was in kindergarten at Hunt Elementary School.
It was not immediately clear where the mother was at the time of the shooting. Police are giving her a chance to grieve before interviewing her, Smith said.
Parents and homeowners “need to make sure to put their guns away, lock them up, make sure they use gun locks and keep them out of reach of children,” Smith said.
The Fort Valley Department of Public Safety roped off the crime scene to protect evidence as the GBI was called to investigate the shooting.
The Department of Family and Children Services also is investigating, which is protocol in child deaths, the release stated.
Overnight, detectives have been interviewing the boy’s relatives and others with information about the shooting.
At the conclusion of the investigation, evidence will be turned over to the district attorney to determine whether charges will be filed.
In January of 2015, Jai’mel Anderson was killed in a shooting at the same apartment complex, located at 1103 East Church Street.
