Liquor, convenience stores in Warner Robins robbed at gunpoint

Two commercial businesses were robbed at gunpoint over the weekend.
OM Food Mart at 700 Feagin Mill Road was robbed about 11 p.m. Saturday.
The suspect, whose face was covered by a bandana, came in the front door and demanded cash, according to a police report.
The store was previously robbed.
The previous night, Top Shelf Liquor at 1240 South Houston Lake Road was robbed shortly after 9 p.m.
The clerk was forced to handover cash from the register, a police report said.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
