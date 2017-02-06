Man dies in kitchen fire that no one knew about until his body found

The body of a 46-year-old man was found inside his Pierce Drive home Saturday.
Gregory Milani Jr. died from burns with soot and smoke inhalation, said Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin.
Milani’s body was discovered Saturday night by police after neighbors said they had not seen him in awhile, Galpin said.
The kitchen fire that took his life apparently put itself out, leaving the rest of the home unscathed, Galpin said.
“It got him - just him,” Galpin said.
Milani’s last known contact with anyone was through a text message from the previous day found on his cellphone.
The manner of death has not yet been determined, with the fire under investigation by both Warner Robins fire and police.
An autopsy was performed Monday.
Fire Chief Ross Moulton and Jennifer Parson, public information officer for Warner Robins police, could not be reached immediately for comment.
