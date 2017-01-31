Man dies in parking lot from self-inflicted gunshot wound, coroner says

A man shot and killed himself Tuesday morning in the parking lot of Chuck’s Gun and Pawn at 603 Watson Blvd, the coroner says.
Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin said an employee inside the business heard the gunshot, found the man in the parking lot in front of the business and called for help.
Galpin said the gunshot wound was “definitely” self-inflicted.
Warner Robins police were dispatched to the parking lot in front of the store at 9:34 a.m., a police news release said.
The incident remains under investigation, Jennifer Parson, public information officer for Warner Robins police, said in an email.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments