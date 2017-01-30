Armed men break into home, take cash from people inside

Two armed men forced their way into a Palomino Lane home early Sunday and stole cash, police said.
The two people at home were not injured, according to a Warner Robins police release.
The suspects, possibly in their 20s and standing 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall, were dressed in all black.
Police were dispatched to the home in the 200 block of Palomino Lane about 12:30 a.m.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Warner Robins police Detective Scott Nix at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
