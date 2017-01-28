Want to throw a snowball? Head to Winter Wonderfest at the Museum of Aviation

Ryan Smith, 7, and his brother, Aiden, 3, took several trips down two 65-foot snow tubing slides Saturday at the Museum of Aviation Foundation’s fourth annual Winter Wonderfest.
One trip, they made together.
“They love it,” said their father, Adam Smith. “My 3-year-old isn’t afraid of anything. Anything his brother does, he’s going to do, too.”
The two-day event, which continues 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, transforms the museum’s grounds and parking lot into a family friendly, winter-themed festival complete with falling snow in a designated snow play area inside a white tent.
“I think it’s great,” said Smith, who lives in Warner Robins but grew up with snow in North Carolina and Virginia. “I mean, even though we don’t get the weather that everybody up North gets, at least the kids get to share some of the things that we grew up with years ago.”
Two-year-old Grant Gelling, of Atlanta, took a ride in a tube on shorter slide geared for small children.
“There’s just lot of activities for even the little ones,” said his mom, Jessica Gelling, who grew up in Warner Robins and now lives in Atlanta. “It’s nice to have something he can ride and enjoy as well.”
Gelling, who was in town visiting her parents, heard about the event through a Facebook post. Her whole family came out, including her husband and their son, her parents and her sister’s family. Gelling said the event included activities also suitable for her 15-year-old niece.
“It’s fun for all ages … Everybody’s having a good time,” Gelling said.
Among the activities are a 30-foot-tall zip line, petting zoo, bounce houses, a magic show twice daily, a petting zoo, horse rides, a hay ride and more. Food trucks are also on site. A Museum of Aviation map shows were the events are located.
Macon’s hockey team, the Macon Mayhem, will be at the event to meet and greet folks from 2-5 p.m. Sunday.
On Saturday, AJ DuBois took more than one trip down the zip line.
“At first I got really scared ... I didn’t know if was I going to break or something, but it was fun, though,” he said.
His mom, Amy DuBois, said she enjoyed “just seeing all the different events, and watching him (and) taking pictures.”
“It’s fun, and there’s so much to do,” she added.
Armband prices are $12 for children 6 and younger and $15 for ages 7 and older. Armband sales end at 3:30 p.m.
Armbands for children 7 and older include unlimited zip-lining and the “Stunt Jumpz,” which is only available to the older children.
Armbands are required for all riders, but parents may accompany children without an armband. Parking is across the street from the museum at Anchor Glass.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
