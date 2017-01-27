Gun-pointing man demands cash from clerk at dry cleaners

A clerk at Keene’s 60 Minute Cleaners at 405 North Houston Road was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night, police said.
The clerk was not hurt, Jennifer Parson, public information officer for Warner Robins police, said in an email.
A man, with his face covered, came into the business about 6:30 p.m., pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money, Parson said.
The man fled with an undisclosed amount of money, she said.
Warner Robins police Detective Justin Clark is heading the investigation.
Anyone with information should contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
