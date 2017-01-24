Houston County school bus collides with box truck; no one hurt

No one was hurt when a Houston County school bus collided with a box truck Tuesday afternoon.
The wreck happened at 12:53 p.m. at Ga. 247 and Ga. 96.
The 36-year-old school bus driver was cited with failure to yield turning left, a misdemeanor, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
The school bus driver thought he had the green arrow to turn, but he did not, said GSP Trooper Dante Williams, who worked the wreck.
Meanwhile, the 55-year-old driver of a 2015 Ryder box truck had the green light, Williams said.
Seven Veterans High School students on a field trip were on the bus when the accident happened, said Beth McLaughlin, community and school relations director for the Houston County school system.
Another school bus was sent to pick up the students, Williams said.
The accident closed the intersection for about 35 minutes, Williams said. Both the school bus and the truck had to be towed, he said.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
