Watson Boulevard gate at Robins AFB set to reopen

The Watson Boulevard gate at Robins Air Force Base is expected to reopen at midnight Sunday, a base news release says.
The closure was the last of a three-phase construction project to improve security and safety in and out of the base.
The construction involved the installation of traffic-calming devices and the installation of gate cameras. The other gates improved were the Russell Parkway gate and the Green Street gate.
All gates are expected to resume normal operating hours with the opening of the Watson Boulevard gate ahead of Monday’s rush-hour traffic.
