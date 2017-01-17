Warner Robins police seek two suspects in liquor store armed robbery

4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs' Pause

2:24 "We can't get slack 'cause trouble coming every day," Bloomfield businessman says

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies

0:36 Motorcycle crashes with semi

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on MLK Day

1:18 Damion Bagley on this season's Perry boys team: "We are a brotherhood."

1:35 Volunteers pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. by 'giving to others'