Warner Robins police seek two suspects in liquor store armed robbery

Warner Robins police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects in an armed robbery late Monday at LoLo Liquor Store at 506 N. Houston Road
The two men came into the store near closing time at 10:43 p.m. and demanded money from the cash register, according to a Warner Robins police news release.
One suspect watched the door, while the other was armed with an assault rifle-style firearm.
No one was hurt.
Anyone with information about the two suspects is asked to contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME, or Warner Robins police detective Brett Rozier at 478-302-5380.
