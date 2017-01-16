‘My hands were just shaking,’ Centerville woman says of finding KKK flier in driveway

2:24 Marchers say why important to remember Martin Luther King Jr. Pause

1:30 Volunteers pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. by 'giving to others'

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

1:54 'It sort of gets in your blood,' longtime Houston County sheriff says

3:13 Fresno State athletic director talks about abuse he endured as a child

1:07 Kirby Smart on asking recruits to defer enrollment

2:39 Put Down the Guns rally draws victims' families