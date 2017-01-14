Houston County’s sheriff marks 2017 as longest ‘actively serving’ sheriff in Georgia

Houston County’s Cullen Talton stepped into the New Year and another four-year term as the longest “actively serving” sheriff in Georgia.
Talton, 84, had shared that distinction with Chattahoochee County Sheriff Glynn Cooper, according to the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association.
Cooper, who also took office Jan. 1, 1973, decided not to seek re-election and stepped down at the end of 2016.
Talton, with 44 years under his belt as sheriff of Houston County, said people commonly ask him when he’s going to retire and go fishing.
“I’ve had quite a few people ask me that, you know. But I had a gentlemen who’s been a friend of mine a long time come in and tell me one day — it’s not been too long ago — and said, ‘Sheriff, you know if you retire, what’s going to happen?’
“I said, ‘No, what’s going to happen?’
“He said, ‘You’re gonna to die.’ ”
Talton, who’s spent nearly half of his life as sheriff, grinned ear to ear and laughed out loud.
“I don’t define myself as the sheriff,” Talton added. “I define myself as an ordinary citizen trying to do my job, and I depend on my employees a lot.”
He was asked what drives him to stay in office.
“It sort of gets in your blood, I guess. I don’t know. When I first got elected, I said, well, I’ll be here four years, I know, and I kept getting re-elected, re-elected, and like I say, it gets in your blood.”
Talton unseated an incumbent sheriff when he first ran for office, and has faced opposition only three time as sheriff.
Talton, whose role as sheriff is chiefly administrative, attributes his longevity in office to his employees.
“My employees make or break you, and I have some of the best employees you can find anywhere,” Talton said.
He noted that he’s not a micro-manager, and that he’s kept the promise of his first campaign for sheriff to hire professional people to do the job.
While lauding his employees for their loyalty and willingness to go the extra mile, Talton singled out Chief Deputy Billy Rape, who’s worked along side him for all of his years as sheriff.
“He’s my right my hand, and my left hand, and whatever other hand you want to call it,” Talton said with a laugh.
When Talton completes his current term, he will have served 48 years. But he said he’s not out to break any records.
“I just enjoy my job,” Talton said. “I appreciate the confidence the people of Houston County have had in me and my department.”
According to the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association, the late Twiggs County Sheriff Earl Hamrick is thought to be the longest serving sheriff in Georgia’s history. Hamrick served about 48 years as sheriff before he retired.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments