January 10, 2017 3:32 PM

No one hurt when dump truck overturns in Warner Robins

By Becky Purser

A dump truck overturned Tuesday afternoon, causing traffic delays at Ga. 96 and Moody Road.

No one was hurt, according to a tweet from Warner Robins police.

What caused the dump trunk to overturn is under investigation, Jennifer Parson, public information officer for Warner Robins police, said in an email.

