No one hurt when dump truck overturns in Warner Robins

A dump truck overturned Tuesday afternoon, causing traffic delays at Ga. 96 and Moody Road.
No one was hurt, according to a tweet from Warner Robins police.
TRAFFIC ALERT: overturned dump truck snarls traffic at Moody Rd and Hwy 96 no injuries reported pic.twitter.com/HW589ImOP7— Warner Robins Police (@WarnerRobinsPD) January 10, 2017
What caused the dump trunk to overturn is under investigation, Jennifer Parson, public information officer for Warner Robins police, said in an email.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments