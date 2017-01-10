Dublin VA hospital officials to meet with veterans in Warner Robins

The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin is holding its quarterly meeting with veterans at the new veterans training center in Warner Robins.
The meeting will be held at the Veterans Education Career Transition Resource Center on Jan. 23 from 1-3 p.m.
The VA hospital holds the meetings to give veterans a chance to express their views on the hospital and ask any questions. Family members and any other interested members of the public are also invited to participate.
Maryalice Morro, the center’s director, will be on hand to answer questions, according to a release. Informational tables will also be set up to help veterans learn about programs and services available to them.
The center is located at 1001 Armed Forces Blvd. For more information about vocational and educational services available to veterans through the center, contact gavectr@mga.edu or 478-218-3900. To learn more about the VA event, contact Frank Jordan at Frank.Jordan@va.gov or 478-274-5440.
