Package thief was caught on camera. Now deputies need help finding him.

A man was caught on camera stealing packages off a front porch on Mt. Zion Road in Houston County on Dec 31, 2016.
The 30-second video shows a white male dressed in a black coat and red skullcap hat taking two boxes from the porch before quickly leaving the scene. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office posted the video to their Facebook page with hopes that someone could identify the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Nunez at 478-542-2085 in reference to case No. 17-00072.
Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter
