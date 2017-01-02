Houston & Peach

January 2, 2017 2:01 PM

Man dies in Fort Valley house fire

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

A man died in a house fire in Fort Valley early Monday morning.

Ernest Fredrick, 66, was found inside the home at 601 Courtland Avenue, according to a Fort Valley Department of Public Safety release. He was transported to the Medical Center of Peach County, Navicent Health, where he died from his injuries.

The Fort Valley Fire Department responded to the blaze at 2:15 a.m. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.

The state Fire Marshal’s office is assisting the Fort Valley Fire Department in the investigation.

Related content

Houston & Peach

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bob Denison volunteers to make the old new again

View more video

Sports Videos