Man dies in Fort Valley house fire

A man died in a house fire in Fort Valley early Monday morning.
Ernest Fredrick, 66, was found inside the home at 601 Courtland Avenue, according to a Fort Valley Department of Public Safety release. He was transported to the Medical Center of Peach County, Navicent Health, where he died from his injuries.
The Fort Valley Fire Department responded to the blaze at 2:15 a.m. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.
The state Fire Marshal’s office is assisting the Fort Valley Fire Department in the investigation.
