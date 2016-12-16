Popular Warner Robins play place set to close after 16 years of business

After 16 years of business, a popular play place for kids in Warner Robins will close its doors after Dec. 30.
Johnny G’s Fun Center made the announcement on its Facebook page Friday.
“Our main reason for opening the facility was the (Base Realignment and Closure) Commission was holding that Warner Robins had no family fun center as a strike against (Robins Air Force Base),” the post said. “Unfortunately our insurance and regulatory environment combined with taxes have made it impossible for Johnny G's to even come close to breaking even. Sadly that leaves me absolutely no choice but to close.”
The fun center, which first opened up on Russell Parkway as DJ's GalaxyQuest, also was used to raise money for charities and minister to children with cancer and disabilities, the post said.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments