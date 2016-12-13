More traffic changes at Robins Air Force Base for gate construction project Jan. 5

Commuters to Robins Air Force Base can once again use Green Street gate after completion of the second phase of a construction project.
The public affairs office announced on Facebook that the Green Street gate was reopening Tuesday after closing Nov. 28 as part of the three-phase project.
For several weeks, crews have been improving the security and safety of the base’s access points.
The project began in late October when the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard gate closed for about three weeks before work began at Green Street.
On Jan. 5, the Watson Boulevard gate will close for about three weeks while improvements are made there.
During that time, five lanes at the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard gate will be open from 5:30-8 a.m. Three lanes also will be open for inbound traffic until 7 p.m., with two outbound lanes open.
While the Watson Boulevard gate is closed, the Green Street gate will operate as normal, and the Russell Parkway gate will be open 24 hours.
Local and state traffic experts worked with the base to optimize safety and minimize hazards in the redesign.
Any schedule changes to the project will appear on the Robins Facebook page and the base marquee.
Information from The Telegraph archives contributed to this story.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments