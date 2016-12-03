Robins Regional Chamber’s Christmas Parade draws a crowd

Keri Anderson and her friend, Vanessa Wills, arrived 90 minutes early for the Robins Regional Chamber’s Christmas Parade on Saturday.
“We’re super excited,” Anderson said.
They wanted to get good curbside seats to watch their daughters, who are in the Air Force Junior ROTC program at Houston County High School.
The friends also brought children and grandchildren to watch the parade.
Eleven-year-old Kaylee Anderson, who was wearing a Santa’s hat, was also looking forward to seeing her sister in the parade.
“We’re glad we came out early and spent time with the kids — no TVs, no telephones, laundry, no distractions, just quality kid time,” Keri Anderson said.
Alicia Wynn of Warner Robins enjoyed the parade with her two children, 8-year-old Jordan and 3-year-old Amira.
“It’s a great place to come out and just enjoy with your kids and see all what’s going on in Warner Robins,” said Wynn, who has been attending the parade for about 10 years.
Diana and Joel Culpepper enjoyed the parade in lawn chairs with their dog, Paris Rose. They’ve been been attending the parade for more than 40 years.
“We just love seeing everyone from the town coming out to celebrate Christmas,” Diana Culpepper said.
The parade featured country musician Colby Dee, who sang as the parade made its way down Watson Boulevard.
Also, the parade was filled with high school marching bands, Air Force Junior ROTC units, decorated floats, beauty queens, cheer and dance teams, funny cars and sleek vehicles and even snow generated from the Chick-fil-A float.
Some of those in the parade stopped along the route and performed dances, cheers, rifle handling and even a rope lasso. A Little Ceasars mascot got a hug from a toddler, while Ronald McDonald was also a hit. Even Batman made an appearance.
But Santa, with Mrs. Claus by his side, stole the show.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
