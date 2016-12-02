Houston & Peach

Minor injuries reported in wreck involving Houston school bus

By Becky Purser

A school bus carrying elementary students was involved in a traffic accident in Warner Robins early Friday, police said.

The 8 a.m. wreck happened at the intersection of Oliver and Burns drives, a Warner Robins police news release said.

Eben Hatch, 45, was driving a Houston County school bus when it was struck by a Toyota Corolla driven by 24-year-old Lauren Cunrod, according to the release.

The students were from Russell Elementary School. Cunrod and a female student on the school bus were taken to the Houston Medical Center for minor injuries, according to the release.

The accident remains under investigation.

