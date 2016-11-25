Sit down with a cop and learn how to keep safe during the holidays

Warner Robins police are inviting folks to sit down over a cup of coffee and talk about ways to keep safe during the holidays.
The Coffee with a Cop event is from 8-10 a.m. Dec. 7 at Starbucks at 2729 Watson Blvd. in Warner Robins.
Coffee with a Cop is designed to offer residents an opportunity for an informal face-to-face meeting with police officers to discuss community issues and build relationships over coffee, according to a Warner Robins police news release. This one was billed around holiday safety.
The event, which will be the last Coffee with a Cop for the year, is being held where Warner Robins police held their first one in September 2014.
Warner Robins police schedule a Coffee with a Cop event at different locations throughout the city in an effort to increase transparency and community involvement, according to the release.
Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Law enforcement agencies across the country hold similar events an effort to make lasting connections with the communities they serve, according to the release.
Several law enforcement agencies in Middle Georgia have held Coffee with a Cop events.
For more information about the event, contact Jennifer Parson, public information officer for Warner Robins police, at 478-302-5417.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
