Warner Robins fire destroys two businesses

Two Warner Robins businesses were destroyed in a Tuesday night fire at shopping center located near Watson Boulevard.
There were no injuries in the fire that was reported about 10:15 p.m. at Oceans Nightlife where about 25 people were inside at the time, but the club and an adjoining business, Lucky’s Boutique, suffered significant damage, Fire Chief Ross Moulton said.
Some other businesses, including Greek Village Restaurant, located in the shopping center received smoke damage. Firefighters were able to see the large flames while leaving the station, and the black density of the smoke indicated that it was an intense fire at the North Commercial Circle club, Moulton said.
It took at least four hours to get the fire contained. Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire.
“The guys that worked that fire certainly did an outstanding job” of stopping it from spreading, Moulton said.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
