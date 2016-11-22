‘He just shot both of them’: Neighbor recounts fatal shooting of Peach deputies

4:47 Cop Shop Podcast: Man beaten in fight over food; ex paints woman's leg black Pause

1:03 Campers learn ins and outs of crime scene investigation

0:35 Gunman shoots clerk through opening in protective glass

0:27 View scenes from Peach County neighborhood where two Peach County deputies were fatally shot

0:38 Fallen marshal escort stirs emotions

1:14 700 rainbow trout have a new place to swim

3:03 U.S. marshal killed while serving arrest warrant

0:40 No passengers hurt after car rolled over on Health Road

1:58 'It's really hit them hard,' Peach County woman says of deputies' deaths